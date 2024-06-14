Kuwait fire tragedy: Thanjavur engineer tried to escape via stairs, says friend

THANJAVUR: A family in Athanoor of Thanjavur district anxiously awaits the news of A Bhunaf Richard Roy (28), who was residing in Al-Mangaf building in the south of Kuwait City when a major fire broke out on Wednesday, claiming over 40 lives.

Richard Roy, a BE graduate, had been working as a quality inspector with a construction group since 2019. Rousseau, his younger brother, told media persons that Roy’s roommate, who survived the fire by jumping from the fourth floor of the building, initially informed the family that Roy preferred escaping through the steps. The family, however, did not receive any update thereafter.

The family was left inconsolable as they could not contact Roy.

They last saw Roy in February when he arrived at the village for the housewarming ceremony of his newly-built home. He returned to Kuwait in March.

Although Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee KS Masthan, quoting Kuwait Tamil Sangam sources, told media that seven from the state, including Roy have died, Roy’s family have not received any official information.