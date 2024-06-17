Renukaswamy murder case: Father of accused laid to rest in Chitradurga

CHITRADURGA: The body of Chandranna (60), father of Anukumar, one of the accused in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case, was laid to rest on late Saturday night at the cemetery located near Kanaka Circle on Holalkere Road here. As soon as the seventh accused in the murder case, Anukumar, came after obtaining permission for the funeral from the court, the Bengaluru City Police brought him to his house located in Sihi Neeru Honda.

Looking at the body of his father, Anu broke down and sat near his father’s body for some time. Looking at the condition of Anukumar, the family members, mainly his mother Jayamma, too broke down. She hugged her son and expressed her helplessness. Immediately, the body was taken for the final rites.