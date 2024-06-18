Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna

While granting interim anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna recently, the court said that she should not enter Mysuru and Hassan districts but the Special Investigating Team (SIT) can take her to those districts for probe.

Declining to accept the prosecution's contention to cancel the interim anticipatory bail granted to her, since she is not cooperating with the investigation, the court said that the accused had answered to all the 85 questions put forth by the SIT during her appearance for probe for three days. The investigating agency cannot expect answers from her to the questions the way they framed, the court added.