Renukaswamy murder case: Man who gave electric shocks to victim nabbed

BENGALURU: The Vijaynagar sub-division police investigating the Renukaswamy murder case have arrested another accused, who had allegedly given electric shocks to the victim with a megger device. The police have reportedly recovered the device. With this arrest, the number of accused arrested in the case has gone up to 17.

Meanwhile, the police recorded the statement of actor Chikkanna, who reportedly attended a party at Stonny Brook pub from where actor Darshan allegedly went to the shed at Pattanagere in RR Nagar where Renukaswamy was murdered.

The police gave the name of the accused as Raju alias Dhanaraj, a dog breeder from RR Nagar. He worked at Darshan’s house and took care of his dogs. Raju is accused No 9 in the case and was absconding. He was arrested from his friend’s house in the city on Sunday.

V Vinay, accused No 10, who lived at Jayanna’s (shed owner) farmhouse at Pattanagere, had introduced Raju to Darshan. Among the accused, S Nandeesh of Krishnappa Layout in RR Nagar and Raju are alleged to have given electric shocks to Renukaswamy at the behest of Vinay.

During interrogation, none of the accused told the police about electric shocks given to the victim. This, however, came to light during postmortem. The accused are alleged to have given electric shocks to the private parts of the victim. The police are looking for the chair on which the victim was made to sit. Raju is said to have purchased the device online. He purchased it long ago and the police suspect that the device was used to give electric shocks to loan defaulters who were brought to the shed.

Special public prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar, while seeking police custody of the accused on Satrday, informed the court about electric shocks given to the victim.