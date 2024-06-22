2 booked for attempting extortion by threatening sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

HOLENARASIPURA (Karnataka): A JD(S) worker and his kin were booked for allegedly trying to extort money from party MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him, police said.

The complaint was filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday based on which an FIR was registered against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law.

Chethan too lodged a police complaint on Friday, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.