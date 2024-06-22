Yoga should be part of everyone’s daily life, says Karnataka health minister

BENGALURU: This year, to make yoga a part of one’s daily life, the state government undertook a ten-day-long programme called Yogotsava, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Speaking at an event to mark the International Yoga Day in the city on Friday, he said Yogotsava was held from June 10-20 in various parts of the city including malls and educational institutions. Yoga should be part of everyone’s life, he added.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who too was present, said the world has embraced yoga and it cuts across all religions. The yoga programme is for the health benefit of people and more such events will be held, he added.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recounted Karnataka’s achievement in setting a Guinness World Record for Yoga during the 26th National Youth Festival on January 15, 2023. He said the government is dedicated to make the state a leading yoga-literate state in India through the ‘Har Ghar Yoga’ initiative. The event has solidified India’s position as the Guru of Yoga, he added.
The event was organised by AYUSH of and Health and Family Welfare departments.
BJP leaders also organised a yoga camp in the city. At the event, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said yoga should not be a one-day affair. Former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan was present.
Yoga Day celebrations were also held in different parts of the city. Around 1,000 NCC cadets of five Karnataka Battalion from 20 colleges in Chikkaballapur, 200 soldiers from Madras Engineering Corps of the Indian Army, 120 Jawans and two officers from the Subsidiary Training Center, BSF participated in Yoga sessions led by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers in Bengaluru. Students in various educational institutions in the city and offices of South Western Railways organised events. Premier Air Force units. including Air Force Station Yelahanka, Air Force Station Jalahalli, Command Hospital Air Force Bengaluru, Institute of Aerospace Medicine and Air Force Technical College also joined the event. Over 3000 IAF personnel and their family members, trainees, Agniveervayu (Men and Women) and students had participated.
The Akshar Yoga Kendraa, under the leadership of Yogi Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, created five new Guinness World Records. Over 3,000 people from different walks of life including members of the Army, NCC, Air Force, police and specially challenged people and children from orphanages, performed seven different yogasanas, including Naukasana (Boat Pose), Kaundinyasana (Sage Kaundinya Asan), Chakrasana (Wheel Posture), Natarajasana (Lord Shiva Pose) and Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), at Akshar Yoga Kendra.