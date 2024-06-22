Yoga should be part of everyone’s daily life, says Karnataka health minister

BENGALURU: This year, to make yoga a part of one’s daily life, the state government undertook a ten-day-long programme called Yogotsava, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Speaking at an event to mark the International Yoga Day in the city on Friday, he said Yogotsava was held from June 10-20 in various parts of the city including malls and educational institutions. Yoga should be part of everyone’s life, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who too was present, said the world has embraced yoga and it cuts across all religions. The yoga programme is for the health benefit of people and more such events will be held, he added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recounted Karnataka’s achievement in setting a Guinness World Record for Yoga during the 26th National Youth Festival on January 15, 2023. He said the government is dedicated to make the state a leading yoga-literate state in India through the ‘Har Ghar Yoga’ initiative. The event has solidified India’s position as the Guru of Yoga, he added.

The event was organised by AYUSH of and Health and Family Welfare departments.

BJP leaders also organised a yoga camp in the city. At the event, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said yoga should not be a one-day affair. Former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan was present.