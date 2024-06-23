MLC Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually abusing man, remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 27-year-old man in Hassan district, was produced before a magistrate court judge here on Sunday, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.
The investigation into the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) earlier in the day, following which Suraj was shifted to Bengaluru from Hassan, and produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, at his residence.
Suraj Revanna, the grandson of HD Devegowda, was apprehended after a complaint by a youth from Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district.
The victim had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16, promising him a job.
Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.
However, Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically denied the charge.
Suraj had also alleged that the man had filed a "false complaint" in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.