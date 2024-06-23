Former PM Devegowda’s family faces multiple sexual abuse allegations

The family of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda has been embroiled in a series of sex scandals, with multiple members facing serious allegations. The most recent incident involves MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, who was arrested by the Holenarasipur police on Saturday night on charges of sodomising a youth.

Dr. Suraj Revanna, the grandson of HD Devegowda, was apprehended after a complaint by a youth from Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district. The victim alleged that Dr. Suraj forced him into homosexual acts at a farmhouse in Gannikada village, promising him a job. The complaint was initially filed with the DG IG in Bengaluru before being taken up by the Holenarasipur rural police. Following the complaint, Dr. Suraj was brought to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic (CEN) crime police for examination of telephone conversations and a voice test. He is expected to be produced in court after a medical test.

Shivakumar, a friend of Dr Suraj Revanna, lodged a counter-complaint against the victim, accusing him of demanding Rs 5 crore to not file the complaint. Dr Suraj has been booked under sections 377, 342, and 506 of the IPC. Sakleshpur DySP has been appointed as the investigation officer for the case. In his complaint, the victim also alleged that Dr. Suraj had threatened him with dire consequences, boasting about his powerful family connections and previous murders.