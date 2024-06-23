Former PM Devegowda’s family faces multiple sexual abuse allegations

The family of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda has been embroiled in a series of sex scandals, with multiple members facing serious allegations. The most recent incident involves MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, who was arrested by the Holenarasipur police on Saturday night on charges of sodomising a youth.
Dr. Suraj Revanna, the grandson of HD Devegowda, was apprehended after a complaint by a youth from Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district. The victim alleged that Dr. Suraj forced him into homosexual acts at a farmhouse in Gannikada village, promising him a job. The complaint was initially filed with the DG IG in Bengaluru before being taken up by the Holenarasipur rural police. Following the complaint, Dr. Suraj was brought to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic (CEN) crime police for examination of telephone conversations and a voice test. He is expected to be produced in court after a medical test.
Shivakumar, a friend of Dr Suraj Revanna, lodged a counter-complaint against the victim, accusing him of demanding Rs 5 crore to not file the complaint. Dr Suraj has been booked under sections 377, 342, and 506 of the IPC. Sakleshpur DySP has been appointed as the investigation officer for the case. In his complaint, the victim also alleged that Dr. Suraj had threatened him with dire consequences, boasting about his powerful family connections and previous murders.
Meanwhile, Dr Suraj Revanna has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, asserting that the charges are baseless and that the law will take its own course.
This scandal is not an isolated incident for the Revanna family. HD Revanna, son of HD Devegowda, was recently granted bail in a kidnap and rape case. His wife, Bhavani Revanna, is also on bail related to the same case. Their second son, former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, is currently in judicial custody over charges of sexual harassment, possession of obscene material, and rape. Prajwal allegedly harassed women at the MPs’ official quarters in Hassan, a residence in Holenarasipur town, and a farmhouse in Paduvalahippe village. These allegations were brought forward by three victims, prompting the Karnataka government to order an SIT probe into Prajwal’s scandal.
The situation escalated when Bhavani Revanna’s former driver, Kartik Gowda, allegedly leaked a pen drive containing over two thousand obscene pictures and videos of Prajwal’s assaults. The SIT has reportedly collected these materials during their investigation.
As the investigation continues, the Revanna family remains under intense scrutiny, with their political and personal lives deeply impacted by these serious allegations.