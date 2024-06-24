Bengaluru CEO son murder: Forensic reports confirm note with boy’s body written by mother

BELAGAVI: Nearly six months after the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI firm Suchana Seth allegedly killed her four-year-old son, forensic reports revealed that Seth herself had written a note on the tissue paper inside the suitcase where she stuffed her son’s body.

Sources said, according to the note on tissue paper that was delivered to Pune Central Forensic Science Laboratory for forensic analysis, Seth had written that the child had expressed dislike for visiting Suchana’s husband, Venkat Raman.

“My kid pleaded with me not to hand him to his violent and abusive father. I’m being threatened with jail time by both my ex-husband and the family court judge if I don’t send my 4-year-old kid against his will. There’s nothing my attorney can do to protect my son. It’s unbearable,” the note on the tissue said.



After Seth's father had requested that the Mental Health Authority re-evaluate Suchana’s mental health, the Children’s Court granted his request in March. In February, her father submitted an application contesting the findings of the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) in Bambolim, which had determined that she was mentally stable.

The Calangute police have verified that they have sent the report to the Children’s Court, where the case is currently on trial, with the most recent psychiatric evaluation also verifying her mental fitness.