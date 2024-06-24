Bengaluru CEO son murder: Forensic reports confirm note with boy’s body written by mother

BELAGAVI: Nearly six months after the CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI firm Suchana Seth allegedly killed her four-year-old son, forensic reports revealed that Seth herself had written a note on the tissue paper inside the suitcase where she stuffed her son’s body.
Sources said, according to the note on tissue paper that was delivered to Pune Central Forensic Science Laboratory for forensic analysis, Seth had written that the child had expressed dislike for visiting Suchana’s husband, Venkat Raman.
“My kid pleaded with me not to hand him to his violent and abusive father. I’m being threatened with jail time by both my ex-husband and the family court judge if I don’t send my 4-year-old kid against his will. There’s nothing my attorney can do to protect my son. It’s unbearable,” the note on the tissue said.
After Seth's father had requested that the Mental Health Authority re-evaluate Suchana’s mental health, the Children’s Court granted his request in March. In February, her father submitted an application contesting the findings of the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) in Bambolim, which had determined that she was mentally stable.
The Calangute police have verified that they have sent the report to the Children’s Court, where the case is currently on trial, with the most recent psychiatric evaluation also verifying her mental fitness.
Suchana Seth had checked into Sol Banyan Grande, a private hotel located in north Goa's Candolim on Saturday. She murdered her son in the hotel on the intervening night of January 7th and 8th. She had stuffed the body in a suitcase.
She insisted the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for her to Bengaluru on Monday morning even after they said that it will be costlier than taking a flight on January 8.
Soon after her exit from the hotel, the house-keeping staff found blood stained towels in her room. The hotel management, which was already in confusion after Suchana left alone without her son, informed the police.
The police immediately contacted the taxi driver on the phone and managed to speak to Suchana. When asked where her son was, she told the cops that she left him with a friend in Goa for some days and shared the address. However, the address given was fake.
Nevertheless, the Chitradurga police arrested Suchana while she was on her way to Bengaluru and found her son's body stuffed in the suitcase, which she carried with her in the cab.