Nandini milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A few days after hiking the cost of fuel by Rs 3, the Karnataka State government hiked the cost of milk by Rs 2 per packet. Soon after the announcement was made, the BJP leaders took to social media to criticise the government's decision.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra took to his social media handle X (Twitter) and wrote that the Karnataka Congress government is known for its recklessness in rising prices.
"It is proposed to hike the price of milk to reduce milk consumption in common households. This is not helpful to the poor, it has not helped the farmers who depend upon dairy farming and animal husbandry. Now Nandini has increased the price of milk and the current price of Rs 42 per litre is now hiked by 2 rupees 10 paise," he posted.
He also wrote that the Congress government which is going to play with the lives of people in the state, has lost moral to continue in power.
However, the Karnataka Milk Federation officials defended the price hike and said that they have also added 50ml to each milk packet and the Rs 2 hike is the cost of the additional milk that is being provided.
KMF managing director MK Jagadeesh said the milk unions are getting a lot of milk and the cost to be paid to farmers needs to be adjusted. So to ensure that milk is not wasted, we are adding 50ml in each packet and have hiked the rate by Rs 2 and this will come into effect from June 26.
The KMF officials said the decision was taken on Monday. But as soon as news spread across all unions in most parts of the state, milk was sold at Rs 2 extra with the same quantity on Tuesday, thus creating a lot of confusion and chaos among consumers.