Nandini milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A few days after hiking the cost of fuel by Rs 3, the Karnataka State government hiked the cost of milk by Rs 2 per packet. Soon after the announcement was made, the BJP leaders took to social media to criticise the government's decision.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra took to his social media handle X (Twitter) and wrote that the Karnataka Congress government is known for its recklessness in rising prices.

"It is proposed to hike the price of milk to reduce milk consumption in common households. This is not helpful to the poor, it has not helped the farmers who depend upon dairy farming and animal husbandry. Now Nandini has increased the price of milk and the current price of Rs 42 per litre is now hiked by 2 rupees 10 paise," he posted.