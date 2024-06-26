Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Special Court rejects bail plea of former Hassan MP

BENGALURU: The Special Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition filed by former Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him at Holenarasipura town police station in Hassan district.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, Special for the trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, pronounced the order rejecting the bail petition of Prajwal.

On April 28, a 47-year-old former domestic maid filed a complaint with the police against Prajwal for his alleged sexual assault on her. Till now, a total of four cases of sexual assault filed against the former Hassan MP.

The 33-year-old, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, has been suspended by his party, the Janata Dal Secular.

On Tuesday, a fourth First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Prajwal at the CEN police station in Bengaluru. All four cases are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has taken him into custody.

Prajwal Revanna lost the election in Hassan this year by a margin of over 40,000 votes, the results for which were declared on June 4.

His brother, Suraj Revanna, who is a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, is also in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a man.

