Karnataka Pollution Board issues notice to Patanjali Foods over discharge of effluents into water bodies

MANGALURU: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Patanjali Food Limited located at Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru after an inspection revealed that the unit was discharging 'trade' effluents into the water bodies in violation of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution Act), 1974.

Explaining the notice, dated June 24, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, KSPCB officials said the company discharged liquid waste into the water body.

In the notice signed by Senior Environment Officer, KSPCB, Mangaluru, the industry has been asked to respond within 15 days as to why the Board shall not revoke the consent issued to it under the Water Act, 1974, and also issue directions to the concerned authorities to disconnect the power supply and even seize the industry.

The three-page notice said that during an inspection carried out on June 23, the Board observed traces of greyish water in the stormwater drain flowing from inside to outside the industry, water was stagnant at the Effuluent Treatment Plant (ETP) area. Additionally, there was blackish colour effluent from the sludge drying bed, metal scrap, solid wastes as well as plastic wastes dumped in huge quantity at backyard of the industry.

“On verification of the file, it was observed that they (Patanjali) had submitted the Action Taken Report w.r.t progress made by the authorities on their time-bound commitment dated April 29, 2024, stating that the installation of the RO plant and commissioning of the ZLD will be completed in the first week of June 2024. However, during inspection, it was observed that the I/A's have not completed ZLD plant installation as per their commitments. The housekeeping around the industry needs to be improved,” the notice said adding that this act of the industry violates provisions under the Water Act.

Earlier following a complaint by social activist Muneer Katipalla regarding the discharge of blackish effluent into the stormwater drains which leads to Phalguini river backwater, the Board had conducted an inspection on June 19. It had issued a show-cause notice to Patanjali directing it to immediately stop the flow of any kind of effluent into the stormwater drains.

The industry was also directed to block all the outlets to storm drain by putting lock gates, ensure that none of their effluents gets mixed with rain water in the internal drains within the factory, replace the bed material of the sludge drying beds wherever required, and start checking performance evaluation of each ETP unit.

It was further asked to verify the ash storage area and coal storage yards to ensure that run off shall not mix with the storm water drain and continuously monitor the internal storm water drain that leads to storm water drains outside the premises.