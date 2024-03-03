Don’t make Karnataka a terror destination: Union Minister slams govt

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi slammed the CM Siddaramaiah-led government over the bomb blast in Bengaluru and charged the Congress with making the state a safe haven for Islamic fundamentalists and extremists.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Joshi lashed out at Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar and held them responsible for the Bengaluru blast and said not acting tough against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans would encourage such elements.

Hailing the action of the PM Narendra Modi government against terrorism, Hoshi said 90 per cent of the terror activities have come down in the country. He, however, expressed concern over inaction of the state government against these forces.

“In the Congress rule today, Karnataka is becoming a safe place for terrorists and extremists to carry out attacks. Don’t make Karnataka a terror destination just for your vote bank. Let Siddaramaiah first rein in such elements,” he said.