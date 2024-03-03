Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls: BJP issues notice to Somashekar, Hebbar

BENGALURU: BJP chief whip Doddanagouda H Patil on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to former ministers ST Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur MLA), and Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur MLA) seeking their explanation for going against the party’s decision in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27. While Somashekar cross-voted for the Congress in the RS polls, Hebbar had abstained from the voting.

The duo has been given a time of five days to reply to the notice and the notice warns of action against them for defection and disqualification under Schedule 10 of the Constitution.

Somashekar had defended his move to vote for Congress candidate Ajay Maken saying he voted as per his conscience. Hebbar, a day later, attributed his absence to his ill health.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders Prakash Shesharaghavachar and Mohan Vishwa have been appointed as the party’s state spokespersons. State BJP president BY Vijayendra also appointed NV Phanish and Bhojaraja Karoodi as the state’s joint coordinators for the cells.