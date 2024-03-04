'BJP 2nd candidates list to be finalised this week,' says Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa has announced that the second list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including those from Karnataka, will be finalised this week. Yediyurappa stated that he will be visiting New Delhi within two days.

He informed reporters here on Monday that the high command leaders will make the decisions regarding the selection of candidates.

When questioned about whether candidates for all 28 constituencies of the state will be finalised, Yediyurappa mentioned that he is not privy to this information and will be informed after the meeting.

"I believe all 28 seats are likely to be finalised. The decision on whether new candidates will be included on the list or not will be revealed during the meeting. I am also unaware of how many seats JDS will be allocated either," he said in response to queries about the seat-sharing pact with the JDS.

The former CM also stated that he is unaware whether Mandya MP Sumalatha will get the party ticket. Regarding a campaign launched against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje to oppose her candidacy, Yediyurappa dismissed it as actions driven by jealousy, stating that such campaigns are disregarded.

Commenting on a private FSL report purportedly confirming the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan raised during the Rajya Sabha elections, Yediyurappa expressed his confusion as to why the government has not yet made the official FSL report public.

He emphasised the need for its public release to unveil the truth. Additionally, he urged the state government to address the drinking water crisis in the state.