Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi cancels Mangaluru, Udupi visits amid ticket snub for New Delhi seat

The party has chosen the late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj to fight the election from the New Delhi constituency which Lekhi represented twice.
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. (File Photo)
MANGALURU: Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi has cancelled her Mangaluru and Udupi visit scheduled today as she is apparently angry over the denial of  ticket to recontest from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Lekhi was supposed to interact with the beneficiaries of various Central government schemes at 'Sanghaniketan', the RSS office in Mangaluru and deliver a lecture at the 'Chinthan Ganga' event in Udupi.

BJP had also put up hoardings in Mangaluru and Udupi about these events. But Lekhi is said to have decided to cancel these events after her name did not figure in the list of 195 BJP candidates announced on Saturday.

