Karnataka

NIA, CCB detain cloth merchant in connection with Rameshwaram Cafe blast

The NIA and Central Crime Branch teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.
BENGALURU: A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe here, sources said on Friday.

The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said

