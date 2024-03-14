II PU students in Karnataka not to get grace marks

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) clarified that a circular is doing rounds on the internet and in student groups that the department has decided to award grace marks to students who appeared for the II Pre-University College (PUC) board examination for Physics on March 7, as the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were found to be ambiguous and difficult by the students.

The fake and misleading circular dated March 10 read, “The board decided to award grace marks to all students who attempted non-blueprint MCQs in Part A of the paper. Students who skipped the questions will not be given any grace marks.”

Speaking to TNIE, Gopalkrishna HN, in-charge and Director of PUC exams made it clear that the circular was fake and not issued by the Board. “We have heard that the circular notes that the department will be awarding grace marks. But we have not taken any decision as of yet. All the questions that appeared in the paper were part of the NCERT textbooks. I want to emphasise that the circular is not the official version of KSEAB,” he stated.