Bengaluru Rural: In clan clash, can the good doctor win over Congress’ sole bastion?

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a clash of the clans, with the BJP pitching JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath against sitting Congress MP D K Suresh, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

It will be interesting to see if Dr Manjunath can ride the goodwill of helping needy people as former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma can make the contest a cliffhanger. His supporters have set the narrative that if the doctor wins, he may become health minister in the Modi cabinet.

Suresh has started playing the ‘son of the soil’ card, and given a call to JDS workers to join hands with him, indirectly terming Manjunath an outsider.

BJP has improved its vote base in this constituency. In 2019, Ashwath Narayan Gowda had polled 6,71,388 votes against Suresh, who got 8,78,258 votes as the Congress-JDS alliance candidate.

Though Suresh’s supporters claim it is going to be a sure shot win for him, a slimmer winning margin cannot be ruled out. They also agree that Manjunath cannot be written off, as rivals have no weapons to criticise him, except that he hails from Gowda’s family.

“Except Kanakapura, BJP will lead in the remaining seven assembly constituencies,” remarked former minister C P Yogeshwara. The DKS brothers’ rivals, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Muniratna, have ganged up under the leadership of former CM H D Kumaraswamy.