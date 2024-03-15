FIR filed against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for alleged sexual assault of minor

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, has been charged with sexual assault under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and 354 (A) IPC against him, reports ANI.

The FIR states that the victim was sexually harassed when seeking assistance on February 2, related to another alleged sexual assault case. The reportedly Senior BJP leader sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her into a room. When the victim ran out of the room, she complained to her mother about the assault, ANI says.

As of now, BS Yediyurappa or his family have not responded to these allegations.

Yediyurappa held the position of Chief Minister of Karnataka in various stints, spanning from 2008 to 2011, briefly in May 2018, and subsequently from July 2019 until 2021.