Karnataka BJP uses nationalistic narrative to pacify Simha's supporters for upcoming elections

MYSURU: Denying ticket to incumbent Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and instead fielding scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family is being portrayed as a demonstration of zero tolerance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team towards any activities, directly or indirectly, deemed anti-national, including those involving party members.

The BJP IT cell has been actively using this development as a focal point for discussion to defuse the indifference among the saffron party workers who were unhappy over the denial of ticket to Simha and are strengthening the cadre using the 'nationalistic' narrative thereby calling to campaign unitedly for the victory of Yaduveer. Simha found himself embroiled in controversy last year when two intruders breached the security of the Lok Sabha chambers on December 13.

These individuals, who gained access using passes authorised by Simha, raised slogans and released yellow smoke canisters.

The incident sparked a heated standoff between the government and opposition parties with demands for a statement from Prime Minister Modi and action against Simha. However, now with BJP bringing Yaduveer instead of Simha who earned a good name among the voters of the constituency for his development work has not gone well seeing internal dissent.