Karnataka BJP uses nationalistic narrative to pacify Simha's supporters for upcoming elections

MYSURU: Denying ticket to incumbent Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and instead fielding scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family is being portrayed as a demonstration of zero tolerance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team towards any activities, directly or indirectly, deemed anti-national, including those involving party members.
The BJP IT cell has been actively using this development as a focal point for discussion to defuse the indifference among the saffron party workers who were unhappy over the denial of ticket to Simha and are strengthening the cadre using the 'nationalistic' narrative thereby calling to campaign unitedly for the victory of Yaduveer. Simha found himself embroiled in controversy last year when two intruders breached the security of the Lok Sabha chambers on December 13.
These individuals, who gained access using passes authorised by Simha, raised slogans and released yellow smoke canisters.
The incident sparked a heated standoff between the government and opposition parties with demands for a statement from Prime Minister Modi and action against Simha. However, now with BJP bringing Yaduveer instead of Simha who earned a good name among the voters of the constituency for his development work has not gone well seeing internal dissent.
Many party workers, especially those aligned with Simha, expressed displeasure and launched campaigns urging Yaduveer to refrain from entering politics. Some even called for a vote for NOTA in the upcoming election. However, the BJP's IT cell has found a new way to address this and has been proactive in shaping the narrative around this decision. They have framed it as a testament to PM Modi's nationalistic fervour and zero-tolerance policy towards any activities, deemed anti-national.
Social media platforms have been abuzz with posts and tweets highlighting PM Modi's strong leadership and the party's commitment to upholding national interests. Bellam Swathi wrote on the X that dropping Pratap Simha demonstrates PM Modi's resolve and warning that anyone crossing the lines will face consequences in the Modi regime.
The BJP's strategic manoeuvring, coupled with the narrative of nationalism and discipline, aims to unite the party cadre and rally support for Yaduveer in the upcoming elections.