POCSO case against BS Yediyurappa reeks of conspiracy by Congress: Union Min Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the POCSO case against veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa reeks of a conspiracy by the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Joshi said before making such an allegation, one should have respected the veteran leader’s age and status in society. “It is unforgivable to file a false complaint against an influential and senior politician such as Yediyurappa. An investigation will be done and the law will take its course. Our leader will come out clean,” he said.

The BJP leader also said all young voters across the country have become fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would support the BJP. Modi also has a huge following among 90 per cent of new voters. So, the BJP would register a big victory in the upcoming general election, he said.