Miffed Eshwarappa skips Modi rally in Shivamogga, determined to contest as rebel candidate

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, who is determined to contest as a rebel candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, did not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally here on Monday, ending hopes among BJP leaders about a reversal of his decision. Instead, Eshwarappa visited various mutts to seek the blessings of seers.

Declining the invitation to share the stage with Modi, Eshwarappa sent a strong signal to the party that he is determined to contest as an independent candidate after the ‘cheating’ done to his son, K E Kanthesh, who was denied a ticket from Haveri constituency.

Eshwarappa has blamed former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, for the denial of the ticket to his son. Eshwarappa said he will contest against Yediyurappa’s elder son and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra and win.