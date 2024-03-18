Miffed Eshwarappa skips Modi rally in Shivamogga, determined to contest as rebel candidate

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, who is determined to contest as a rebel candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, did not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally here on Monday, ending hopes among BJP leaders about a reversal of his decision. Instead, Eshwarappa visited various mutts to seek the blessings of seers.
Declining the invitation to share the stage with Modi, Eshwarappa sent a strong signal to the party that he is determined to contest as an independent candidate after the ‘cheating’ done to his son, K E Kanthesh, who was denied a ticket from Haveri constituency.
Eshwarappa has blamed former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, for the denial of the ticket to his son. Eshwarappa said he will contest against Yediyurappa’s elder son and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra and win.
Last minute attempts by the BJP and RSS leaders to persuade Eshwarappa to reverse his decision and take part in the rally yielded no fruit. In a telephonic conversation with senior RSS leader Gopal from Ayodhya, Eshwarappa said that he would contest from Shivammoga and meet Modi afterwards. Earlier, Raghavendra also expressed his confidence that Eshwarappa would take part in the programme. But, Eshwarappa ended all such hopes by skipping the rally.
“Seers blessed me to win and protect Hindutva. They cheated by not giving a ticket to my son in Haveri. There is an anti-Yediyurappa wave across Shivamogga district and I have realised it during my visits. Once I win from Shivamogga, I will come to Ayodhya and take the blessings of Lord Ramachandra. If I take part in the rally, Modi will seek votes for Raghavendra and what should I do in such a situation?” he asked.
Eshwarappa said at Gonibeedu Gurusiddeshwara Mutt that Lingayat, Brahmin and backward classes mutts have extended their support to him.