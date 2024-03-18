At rally in Shivamogga, PM Modi accuses INDI alliance of seeking to destroy 'Shakti'

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the INDI alliance has called for the destruction of 'Shakti', thus not only disrespecting Hindu dharma but also the Nari Shakti of the nation.
Addressing a mega election rally in Shivamogga on Monday, PM Modi said Nari Shakti was symbolic of Maa Shakti which was his armour.
He said the British have left the country, but the Congress still retains the same mindset of divide and rule. The statement of a Congress MP on division of North and South showed their mentality, said PM Modi.
Referring to the BJP's support to elect a tribal woman as President of the nation, he said the party was committed to provide social justice to all sections of society.
Quoting the example of safe evacuation of the Hakki-Pikki tribe through Operation Kaveri by the BJP government, Modi said the BJP always emphasises the empowerment of SC, ST and OBCs.
PM Modi said the Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, UPI, underwater metro, green corridor and several other schemes have paved the way for 'Naya Bharat' (New Bharat). He added that on similar lines Shivamogga too will be well connected with national highways, besides development of Shivamogga-Tumakuru NH, establishment of rail coach building factory at Koteganguru and upgrading railway stations.
Winding up his speech, PM Modi told the audience that he would wait for their 'guarantee' and asked if the lotus would blossom in Karnataka, to which they responded that it will.