At rally in Shivamogga, PM Modi accuses INDI alliance of seeking to destroy 'Shakti'

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the INDI alliance has called for the destruction of 'Shakti', thus not only disrespecting Hindu dharma but also the Nari Shakti of the nation.

Addressing a mega election rally in Shivamogga on Monday, PM Modi said Nari Shakti was symbolic of Maa Shakti which was his armour.

He said the British have left the country, but the Congress still retains the same mindset of divide and rule. The statement of a Congress MP on division of North and South showed their mentality, said PM Modi.

Referring to the BJP's support to elect a tribal woman as President of the nation, he said the party was committed to provide social justice to all sections of society.