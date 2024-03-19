Enough water in KRS, Kabini reservoirs, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Reassuring residents on the ongoing water crisis in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said there is enough water for drinking purposes as the storage in KRS and Kabini reservoirs is 11.02 tmcft and 9.02 tmcft, respectively.

He was speaking after chairing an emergency meeting on tackling the water scarcity with officials of the Urban Development Department and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Siddaramaiah attributed the scarcity in drinking water to the failure of borewells that take of water supply in BBMP outer limit areas like Mahadevapura, KR Puram, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli. He noted that out of 14,000 government borewells, 6,900 have gone dry, impacting 55 of the 110 villages that were merged into the BBMP. He directed the officials to drill more borewells, fill 14 major lakes from KC Valley and also hire tankers from Karnataka Milk Federation to ensure water supply to slum areas.