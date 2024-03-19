Enough water in KRS, Kabini reservoirs, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Reassuring residents on the ongoing water crisis in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said there is enough water for drinking purposes as the storage in KRS and Kabini reservoirs is 11.02 tmcft and 9.02 tmcft, respectively.
He was speaking after chairing an emergency meeting on tackling the water scarcity with officials of the Urban Development Department and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
Siddaramaiah attributed the scarcity in drinking water to the failure of borewells that take of water supply in BBMP outer limit areas like Mahadevapura, KR Puram, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli. He noted that out of 14,000 government borewells, 6,900 have gone dry, impacting 55 of the 110 villages that were merged into the BBMP. He directed the officials to drill more borewells, fill 14 major lakes from KC Valley and also hire tankers from Karnataka Milk Federation to ensure water supply to slum areas.
As there is a daily water requirement of 2,600 million litres per day (MLD), the CM said presently, BWSSB is supplying 1,470 MLD through Cauvery lines and 650 MLD through borewells. However, supply of 500 MLD water to the outer area remains a challenge as these areas were taken care of by borewells. To address the problems being faced by the public, the CM directed the officials to increase the number of control rooms.
At present, there are 142 control rooms which play a crucial role in identifying the areas impacted by water scarcity. These control rooms are ensuring that the drinking water supply needs are met. Siddaramaiah also stated that once the Cauvery Stage V becomes operational, the city can hope for an additional 775 MLD of water and by June-end, the 110 villages can expect Cauvery water supply.
The CM appealed to people to raise complaints related to water supply through the central helpline 1916.