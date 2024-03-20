BJP is ignoring Vokkaliga community, says Kodagu Gowda Samaja members

MADIKERI: The Vokkaliga Gowda Community in Kodagu has condemned Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly ignoring the interests of the community.

In a press conference held by the Gowda Samaja at Kushalnagar, community leaders and members have urged BJP to extend Lok Sabha ticket to former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

“The BJP party has not given a ticket to former MP Prathap Simha who was one among the best parliamentarians. The recent developments indicate that the BJP high command is neglecting and ignoring the Vokkaliga community. BJP has denied ticket to Sadananda Gowda at the last minute, causing dissatisfaction to everyone,” opined Anand Karandlaje, one of the core members of the Kodagu Gowda Samaja Union.

He urged the BJP to immediately confirm the LS ticket to Sadananda Gowda. “If the high command does not give LS ticket or proper representation in the party to Sadananda Gowda, the Kodagu Gowda Samaja will retaliate with suitable answers during the polls,” he cautioned.

He explained that an emergency meeting will be called by the union and the community members will be urged not to support the political party that does not serve the interests of the community.