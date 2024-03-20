Goods transporters asked to carry proper legal documents as Model Code of Conduct in place

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Tuesday said all those transporting goods should carry proper legal documents as the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha is in place.

An official said the GSTIN bill and details are a must. The set of legal documents should include where the items have been purchased, where they are being taken and the purpose.

“For any commercial usage, an e-way bill is a must. It is an electronic bill which is issued by the commercial tax department. For agricultural produce, no e-way bill is required, but other legal documents certifying the financial transaction details should be listed,” the official said and added that in case the items are for a shop or factory, then the details of the dealer, the manufacturer, the quality, vehicle details and GST bills are required.

“There is nothing like an election security check. The staffers who are on election duty are checking documents which every truck and transporter should carry always when ferrying goods and other items. Any lorry or goods vehicle without permit and proper documents will be booked. This is the law which is to be followed always,” the official said.

In case of transportation of sand, stones, tiles and other construction materials, a royalty certificate from the mines and geology department detailing the IL number is a must. It should also include the quantum of items, to and fro travel time along with location details, another senior official said.