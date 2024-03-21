ECI to act against Shobha, Union minister retracts remarks linking TN with Rameshwaram Cafe blast

BENGALURU: The Election Commission officials are examining a complaint by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, seeking action against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for alleging that a person from Tamil Nadu was responsible for the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. Karandlaje, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, retracted her remarks and issued an apology.

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka to take immediate and appropriate action on the DMK’s complaint about the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. In its complaint to the ECI, the DMK said the minister’s statement generalised the people of Tamil Nadu as “extremists”.

During a protest against an attack on a shopkeeper in Bengaluru for playing devotional songs, the BJP leader had said that law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated and people who come from Tamil Nadu are planting bombs.

Her remarks had drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders. Stalin demanded legal action against her and also urged the ECI to immediately initiate stringent action. Madurai police on Wednesday booked a case against the BJP leader for “promoting enmity” between different groups.

“We received the ECI directions with a copy of the complaint. We are examining the complaint and will initiate action as per law and ECI directions,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena told TNIE.