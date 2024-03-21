ECI to act against Shobha, Union minister retracts remarks linking TN with Rameshwaram Cafe blast
BENGALURU: The Election Commission officials are examining a complaint by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, seeking action against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for alleging that a person from Tamil Nadu was responsible for the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. Karandlaje, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, retracted her remarks and issued an apology.
The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Karnataka to take immediate and appropriate action on the DMK’s complaint about the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. In its complaint to the ECI, the DMK said the minister’s statement generalised the people of Tamil Nadu as “extremists”.
During a protest against an attack on a shopkeeper in Bengaluru for playing devotional songs, the BJP leader had said that law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated and people who come from Tamil Nadu are planting bombs.
Her remarks had drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders. Stalin demanded legal action against her and also urged the ECI to immediately initiate stringent action. Madurai police on Wednesday booked a case against the BJP leader for “promoting enmity” between different groups.
“We received the ECI directions with a copy of the complaint. We are examining the complaint and will initiate action as per law and ECI directions,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena told TNIE.
EC to take legal opinion
District Election Officer, Bangalore District, Tushar Girinath said action will be taken. “We are looking into all aspects. Since we have been given 24 hours, we are working on it,” he said.
A senior officer with the CEO said that since the BJP leader has retracted her remarks, they will be taking a legal opinion. Meanwhile, taking to ‘X’, Karandlaje apologised for her remarks. “To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows.
Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu affected, from the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” she stated.
MCC violation: FIR likely against Hebbalkar for organising meet
Belagavi: Election Commission officials are likely to take up a case against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar for allegedly preparing to hold a meeting with anganwadi workers at a community hall here on Wednesday. The officials raided the hall and stopped the meeting immediately for violating the model code of conduct.