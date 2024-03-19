Stalin, EPS condemn Union minister Karandlaje's remark blaming people from TN for Bengaluru cafe blast

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Tuesday strongly condemned the remarks of the BJP's Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, allegedly accusing people from Tamil Nadu of being behind the recent blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

He urged the Election Commission of India to immediately take stringent action against the minister, who hails from Karnataka, for her “hate speech”. Sharing a short video clip of the minister, in which she is heard saying, "People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here…placed a bomb in the cafe," Stalin said it was a reckless statement.

“One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions,” he said.