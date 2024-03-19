Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje retracts remark blaming people from TN for Bengaluru cafe blast

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has retracted her controversial statement linking people from Tamil Nadu to the recent bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The BJP MP sparked a major controversy during a protest demanding the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over an alleged attack on a shopkeeper for playing Hanuman Chalisa during 'Azaan'.
Karandlaje's remarks, which insinuated the involvement of individuals from Tamil Nadu in the Bengaluru blast, drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including Chief Minister MK Stalin. He condemned her statement and urged the Election Commission of India to take stringent action against her for the alleged hate speech.
In response to the backlash, Karandlaje took to Twitter to issue an apology and retract her previous comments. She expressed regret for any offense caused and clarified that her remarks were not intended to cast shadows but to highlight certain concerns. However, she emphasized that her comments were directed specifically towards individuals trained in the Krishnagiri forest.
The BJP MP had said, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”
Udhayanidhi Stalin wondered how the BJP minister arrived at such an outrageous claim when the NIA was still investigating the incident. “The deplorable divisive politics of the BJP has hit a new low. I’m sure the Tamils and our Kannadiga brothers and sisters will reject the disgusting claims of the BJP,” he said, urging the ECI to take action.