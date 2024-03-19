Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje retracts remark blaming people from TN for Bengaluru cafe blast

In response to the backlash, Karandlaje took to Twitter to issue an apology and retract her previous comments. She expressed regret for any offense caused and clarified that her remarks were not intended to cast shadows but to highlight certain concerns. However, she emphasized that her comments were directed specifically towards individuals trained in the Krishnagiri forest.

The BJP MP had said, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin wondered how the BJP minister arrived at such an outrageous claim when the NIA was still investigating the incident. “The deplorable divisive politics of the BJP has hit a new low. I’m sure the Tamils and our Kannadiga brothers and sisters will reject the disgusting claims of the BJP,” he said, urging the ECI to take action.