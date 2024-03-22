Karnataka HC bench allows state to hold board exams for remaining subjects of Class 5, 8 and 9

BENGALURU: The division bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the state government to continue the board examinations for remaining subjects of Classes 5, 8 and 9.

A division bench of Justice K Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K pronounced the order which was reserved at the beginning of this week after concluding the arguments of the state government on its appeals and counter arguments by the counsels of the the RTE Students and Parents Association and the petitioners.

Allowing the petitions filed by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka and the Organisation For Unaided Recognised Schools, the single judge on March 6 quashed the board exams.

Against this, the state government filed the appeal before the division bench which passed the interim order permitting the state government to conduct Board examinations.

Aggrieved by this, the petitioners approached the supreme court which set aside the division bench's interim order and remitted back the matter to the division bench to decide it on merits.

Before set aside the interim order, the board examinations of three subjects for Classes 5, 8 and 9 were completed and exam was pending for remaining subjects.

Accordingly, the division bench decided the matter by allowing the appeals filed by the state government against the order of a single judge.

Quashing the single judge’s order, the division bench directed the state government to continue pending board exams of this academic year and to follow the procedure prescribed in the law by consulting all the stakeholders before issuing notifications for the board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 for next academic year.