Karnataka government to resume board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9 from Monday

BENGALURU: Upholding the state government’s decision to conduct the board examination for students of Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, a division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday permitted it to complete the examination process.
Accordingly, the board examination for remaining subjects of Classes 5, 8 and 9 in schools affiliated to the Karnataka State Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be held from March 25, according to a notification issued by the board.
A division bench of Justice K Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K pronounced the order, which was reserved on March 18, on the appeals by the government questioning the March 6 verdict of a single judge. The decision of the government to conduct the board examination was quashed by the single judge.
The division bench directed the government to hold the remaining assessment for students of Classes 5, 8 and 9 and to resume the process, which was stalled for students of Class 11. The board had completed the examination for students of Class 11.
HC directs govt to consult stakeholders on assessments
The division bench also directed the government to consult the stakeholders before notifying similar assessments for coming academic years.
Impleading as one of the respondents before the division bench, advocate A Velan, representing the RTE Students and Parents’ Association, contended that the government has to consult the parents, teachers and schools before deciding to hold the board examination as per the provisions of the Karnataka Education Act. Even this Act will not permit board exams for students of elementary schools, he argued.
Advocate KV Dhananjaya, representing the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association of Karnataka and the Organisation For Unaided Recognised Schools, justified the order passed by the single judge on March 6.
Advocate Pritvish Mirle, representing students of government schools, contended that different assessments for private and government schools violated Article 14 when the students studied the same syllabus and schools are affiliated to the state board.
Revised timetable for students of Classes 5, 8, 9
Bengaluru: With the HC of Karnataka giving green signal to conduct Summative Examination - 2 for students of Classes 5, 8 and 9, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday announced that the examination will be held from March 25. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will also be held across the state from March 25 to April 6. In all, 8.9 lakh students are expected to appear for it.In a notification, KSEAB stated that the examination for students of Classes 5, 8 and 9 will be held in the afternoon on March 25 and 27 in view of the SSLC exam. On days when the SSLC exam is not held, students of Classes 5, 8 and 9 will write their papers in the morning.
