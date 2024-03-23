Karnataka government to resume board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9 from Monday

BENGALURU: Upholding the state government’s decision to conduct the board examination for students of Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, a division bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday permitted it to complete the examination process.

Accordingly, the board examination for remaining subjects of Classes 5, 8 and 9 in schools affiliated to the Karnataka State Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be held from March 25, according to a notification issued by the board.

A division bench of Justice K Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K pronounced the order, which was reserved on March 18, on the appeals by the government questioning the March 6 verdict of a single judge. The decision of the government to conduct the board examination was quashed by the single judge.

The division bench directed the government to hold the remaining assessment for students of Classes 5, 8 and 9 and to resume the process, which was stalled for students of Class 11. The board had completed the examination for students of Class 11.

HC directs govt to consult stakeholders on assessments

The division bench also directed the government to consult the stakeholders before notifying similar assessments for coming academic years.