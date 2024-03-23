Sewage flows into water taps, BWSSB blames old pipelines

BENGALURU: Residents of Chalavadi Palya in Chamarajpet outraged at the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) when the board failed to address their concerns and prevent sewage flowing into drinking water taps. However, the board blamed it on poorly set-up pipeline connections in old houses.

Vasanth Kumar, a resident of Jai Bheem Nagar in Chalavadi Palya ward, said the issue of sewage gushing into water taps has not been rectified in the last one and a half years but with the intervention of the media, officials have now swung into action.

“Dirty, discoloured water often flow from taps, forcing residents to collect water from tanks. Officials come once in a while in the name of rectifying the issue but end up cleaning manholes and checking valves. However, owing to the new chairman, officials have finally fixed the issue. We hope they supply clean water henceforth,” he said.

Reacting to the development, BWSSB Water Inspector of Chalavadi Palya ward, Manjunath said that sewage flowing into drinking water taps is majorly due to damage in old connection pipes and has nothing to do with the BWSSB. “The pipes have been fixed and normal water supply will resume shortly,” said Manjunath.

This is not the first case of sewage water gushing into drinking water pipelines. Previously, hundreds of houses in Annasandra Palya in HAL ward received stinking water in their taps. A BWSSB engineer assured that the problem will be identified and the issue will be sorted out, however.