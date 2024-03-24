Nutrition should be taught in schools like a subject: Dietitian Shalini Manglani

Just like they say, one size does not fit all, one fixed diet chart does not fit all. One should understand their body type and their needs before choosing the type of diet or following a nutrition fad. In conversation with The New Sunday Express, nutrition and wellness expert Shalini Manglani says grandmother’s recipes are the ideal ones. She explains the importance of following a nutritious, healthy and well-hydrated diet to beat the summer heat and the stress. In fact, she suggests that nutrition should be taught in schools like a subject.

Excerpts:

How important is it to maintain a nutritious and healthy diet to beat the summer?

The first thing that comes to your mind when you say ‘summer’ is the sun and water. So, there’s nothing wrong with being in the sun. The sun is great for us, but you should always remember to keep yourself hydrated. Hydration does not mean just drinking tonnes of water. You can also get your hydration through vegetables and fruits and, of course, through water. Eat a balanced meal, your home meal.

Is there anything in particular for students to follow, because it’s exam time, and soon after, that they tend to be out?

During exams, it is important to plan and have snacks or meals ready for them. Either the family can help them or they can help themselves. Have food ready at all times, because even when you’re studying, you are spending energy, even if it’s not physical. Some kids tend to study into the night and that’s when you’re going to grab unhealthy food. But if you have food ready then they will not go for convenience food.

What should one do while going out as the summer is really harsh?

Hydration is important. Whether it’s through fluids — it could be milk, water or flavoured water, watery vegetables and fruits etc — these are the things that’ll keep you going besides your meals. Even in restaurants, try not to have fried foods and thick gravies.