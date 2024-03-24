Six held for charring 3 to death in Karnataka

TUMAKURU : With the police arresting six accused in the sensational case of three people from Belthangady found charred to death in a car on the Kuchangi tank bed, the case is evolving into a fake gold transaction racket. Auto driver Sahul (45), resident of TB Cross, Nada village, Issac (56), a resident of Kuvettu village, Madadka, and Imtiaz (34), a resident of Shirlala village, in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district were found in the gutted car on Friday. One of the bodies was found in the rear seat and two others in the boot of the car.

The key accused Swami from Tumakuru had allegedly lured the victims with a huge offer of gold at throw-away prices, claiming that he unearthed the gold in a field. Police who have been interrogating the accused have not revealed the details.

Sources revealed that there was a transaction of Rs 1 crore and the victims were suspected to have paid the amount to the accused to obtain the gold. When they arrived to strike a deal on Thursday night, the accused attacked and tied them before setting the car on fire and fleeing the scene.