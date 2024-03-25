Mining baron Janardhana Reddy returns to Karnataka BJP fold

BENGALURU: MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, who had quit the BJP and floated Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) ahead of last year’s Assembly elections in the state, will return to the saffron party on Monday morning.

Reddy, an MLA from Gangavathi, will join the BJP at the party office in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram.

An important meeting of KRPP was held at Reddy’s residence on Sunday in which prominent leaders of the party gave their nod for Reddy to rejoin the BJP.

Several prominent leaders of KRPP will also join the BJP along with Reddy on Monday.

According to informed sources, the prime mover behind Reddy, a mining baron, rejoining the BJP is former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, who understands that the former minister returning to the saffron party will give the party the required boost in several constituencies of the KRPP managed to poll a considerable number of votes in last year’s Assembly elections. Some of the candidates of KRPP managed to win 20,000- 30,000 votes in last year’s polls.