I did not say slap Modi, BJP, or Ravi: Kannada and Culture Minister Tangadagi

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi here on Tuesday defended his Saturday statement at a public event in Karatagi that youth who chant Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name should be slapped.

“BJP is a lying, hypocritical and cheating party. It is sending our youth and children in the wrong direction. I stand by the statement made in Karatagi. The media should publish the full text of my speech. Why did you put only a part of it,” he asked reporters.

“Did I say Modi, BJP people and CT Ravi should be slapped? Let BJP listen to my entire speech and then speak. I spoke against the statements of BJP leaders on changing the Constitution. Hundreds of youth have expressed their solidarity with me for my statement. I used the natural language of North Karnataka while speaking politely,” he said.

He attacked the Modi government for not keeping up its promises, including creating two crore jobs annually for youth.