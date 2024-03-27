People will give tight slap to Congress through ballot: Basavaraj Bommai

HUBBALLI: In a sharp retort to minister Shivaraj Tangadagi’s remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Wait for some time, people will give a tight slap to the Congress party through voting. The situation in Karnataka has been conducive for the BJP due to Modi wave across the nation.”

He said national leaders will arrive for poll campaign along with celebrities to Dharwad and Haveri-Gadag parliamentary segments. The itinerary of national leaders will be finalised in a couple of days. He also said that the return of Gangavati MLA G Janaradhan Reddy will strengthen the party further in three to four districts.

Later, replying to a query on campaigning by noted Kannada cine artiste Kichha Sudeep for him, Bommai said, talks were on but not finalised yet. Everything will be decided by the party soon.

On demands for change of candidates in some constituencies, Bommai said he had already spoken to sitting Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and the latter has agreed toe the party line. “Today, B S Yediyurappa was in Davanagere to set things right. On Wednesday, Yediyurappa will go to Belagavi to douse dissidence”, he said.