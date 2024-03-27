Karnataka: Joshi, Bommai term Congress govt bid to move SC ‘hate politics’

HUBBALI: Top BJP leaders have denounced the state government’s move to appeal before the Supreme Court seeking funds for drought relief. They have termed it a political stunt by the government to save its skin and cover up its inability to mitigate the drought situation in the state. They have also called it hate politics.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah government of politicising financial issues, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the Union government has not meted out any injustice to the State and released the funds as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission. Also, the Centre did not owe any arrears towards the state as far as the distribution of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is concerned.

“Allegations of injustice in drought relief and allocation of funds against the Centre made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are false propaganda. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already clarified on this immediately after the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and Congress MLAs staged a protest in Delhi,” he stated.

Charging the state government with failing in drought management completely, he said that the entire state is facing the drinking water problem. Instead of taking measures to mitigate such a dire situation, the state government has gone to court against the Center to cover its blunders, which is highly condemnable. “It is nothing but politics of hate,” he added.