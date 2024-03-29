Karnataka: Congress show of strength as Suresh files papers

BENGALURU: Congress’ Bengaluru Rural candidate DK Suresh filed his nomination papers in Ramanagara on Thursday.

Later, in a show of strength and unity, Suresh took part in a huge public event along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Addressing the event, Siddaramaiah asked people if they want an MP who is of them or (noted cardiologist) Dr CN Manjunath, the BJP candidate from the constituency, who is a “white-collar” person. Voters have to decide this, he added.

During the event, Suresh also took the blessings of Siddaramaiah. The CM said Suresh will win this time as well. “I keep getting details from the ground and based on this I can say that he is going to win,” he said.

“Suresh has been working for the constituency and he will be your voice in New Delhi. He will continue working for you,” he said.

Stating that ever since the Congress formed came to power, the government has been working on fulfilling its promises. “In just a matter of eight months, we have implemented all five guarantee schemes. If you vote for the BJP, there is no use,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the guarantees have reached every household irrespective of the caste, religion or gender of people. “We have reached all working class people. Our government’s money is also reaching the houses of BJP and JDS workers. We have not made any discrimination, we are giving free rice and free power and also Rs 2,000 to the women head of the family,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said when the BJP was in power, people used to pay taxes, but they did not spend this money on people. “Instead, they increased the price of petrol, diesel, fertiliser and other essentials,” he added.