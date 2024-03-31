'Man-of-the-season': BJP once again falls back on Yediyurappa to deliver for party in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa is out of power and electoral politics for sure, but his clout in the party's affairs in Karnataka remains undiminished as its central leadership seems to be once again falling back on this seasoned oarsman to deliver in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Whether it is selection of candidates or quelling dissidence in multiple constituencies, the party's 81-year-old central election committee member is seen to be "man-of-the-season."

Stakes are indeed high for the BJP Parliamentary Board member as he will have to ensure that his son B Y Vijayendra consolidates his position as the party's state President and silence critics who have questioned his selection for the post ignoring the claims of experienced hands.

The octogenarian, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, is sought to be put on the pedestal by the BJP's central leaders, making him a key poll mascot in the state, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The reasons are not far to seek as to why Yediyurappa has been pushed to the top of the party's election plank.

The four-time Chief Minister, who built the party from grassroots level, has a mass appeal and connect particularly among the politically influential Lingayat community that no other party leader in the State commands.

It's now quite evident from the BJP's scheme of things that the party is keen on leveraging the "Yediyurappa factor" and putting him up as the poster boy to reap rich electoral dividends.

No less than the Prime Minister himself had a lavish praise for Yediyurappa in his home district of Shivamogga during his public meeting earlier this month.

"Shivamogga is a special land -- that when no one knew about us during the Jana Sangh days, when we had no members even at the municipality level -- at such a time Yediyurappa ji spent his prime here. This is his 'Tapobhoomi'," Modi had said.

According to some political observers and BJP insiders, the party sought to sideline Yediyurappa in the Assembly elections in May last year.

The BJP was ousted from power by the Congress and able to win only 66 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

Corruption issue, consolidation of minority votes behind the Congress and a section of Lingayats drifting away from the BJP were seen to be among the key factors for its defeat.