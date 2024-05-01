'Congress believes in commission, not mission,' says Nadda

SHIVAMOGGA: The NDA government has allocated development funds to Karnataka that is 275% higher than that sanctioned by the previous UPA government, said BJP national president J P Nadda.

At a meeting of professionals organised by the district BJP here on Tuesday, Nadda provided details of funds released to the state and criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for “keeping on saying that the state is not getting its due.” “They (Congress) does not believe in mission but only in commission. They are not going to get it,” he said.

Giving a break-up of funds sanctioned for development activities in the state, Nadda said the central government spent Rs 30,000 crore on railway infrastructure works, Rs 8,000 crore for the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, Rs 15,760 crore for the Bengaluru suburban railway project, Rs 5,000 crore for development of Bengaluru airport, Rs 450 crore for the Shivamogga airport and over Rs 14,000 crore for smart cities.

Also, 614 km of highways were built under the Bharat Mala project and the Centre gave in-principle consent for development of airports in Vijayapura and Hassan, he added.