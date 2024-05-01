'Congress believes in commission, not mission,' says Nadda

SHIVAMOGGA: The NDA government has allocated development funds to Karnataka that is 275% higher than that sanctioned by the previous UPA government, said BJP national president J P Nadda.
At a meeting of professionals organised by the district BJP here on Tuesday, Nadda provided details of funds released to the state and criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for “keeping on saying that the state is not getting its due.” “They (Congress) does not believe in mission but only in commission. They are not going to get it,” he said.
Giving a break-up of funds sanctioned for development activities in the state, Nadda said the central government spent Rs 30,000 crore on railway infrastructure works, Rs 8,000 crore for the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, Rs 15,760 crore for the Bengaluru suburban railway project, Rs 5,000 crore for development of Bengaluru airport, Rs 450 crore for the Shivamogga airport and over Rs 14,000 crore for smart cities.
Also, 614 km of highways were built under the Bharat Mala project and the Centre gave in-principle consent for development of airports in Vijayapura and Hassan, he added.
“The I.N.D.I.A. bloc neither has any direction nor any objectives. They are so frustrated that they are encouraging divisive forces in the country,” he said.
Referring to Congress MP D K Suresh’s statement on “separate country for south India”, Nadda said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’, they talk about division of north and south.
He said Modi quoted poet DR Bendre in his Mann Ki Baat, which makes us understand how regional aspiration is recognised at the national level. Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu speaking about Rashtrakavi Kuvempu shows our unity in diversity, he added.
Stating that the country has seen a sea change in political discourse and the country is being recognised internationally, Nadda said around 10 years ago, the mood was that nothing is ever going to change. “Corruption was rampant and politicians were only improving themselves. But today we can say with confidence that here is a country which is aspiring to become a developed nation under PM Modi,” he said.
“Modi’s voice has become the voice of the world. The perception of India has changed globally. Many countries are facing economic crisis, including the USA, Russia, Japan and China. But India became the 5th largest economy leaving behind the United Kingdom,” he said.
Former CM B S Yediyurappa, BJP candidate and MP B Y Raghavendra, former ministers Kumar Bangarappa, Haratalu Halappa, Raja Nandini, M B Bhanuprakash, Girish Patel and others were present.
Kumar slams Madhu over Soraba development
Shivamogga: Former BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa ridiculed Primary Education Minister and his brother Madhu Bangarappa saying the latter needs to study primary education once again as he lacks information on various issues besides not respecting elders. Kumar came down heavily on Madhu, MLA for Soraba, saying the latter has brought hatred and egoism into politics. “Madhu has failed to get even a single paise sanctioned for the development of the constituency in the last one year after becoming a minister,” he said, saying it was during the tenure of former CM BS Yediyurappa that development took place in Soraba constituency. Ridiculing the minister for voting in Bengaluru, Kumar said, “At least, Madhu should have included his name in the voters’ list in Soraba that he represents.”