‘Agitated Congress posting fake videos of Shah,' says Nadda

MAHABUBABAD/KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Describing the Congress-led INDIA bloc as an alliance of corrupt parties, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the grand old party indulges in vote bank politics while the saffron party works for development of the nation.
“The Congress has become so agitated that it is posting fabricated videos of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on social media to mislead the public,” he said.
Nadda addressed a series of meetings and roadshows in the state on Monday.
Addressing a public meeting at the NTR Stadium in Mahabubabad, he hit back at the INDIA bloc for making baseless allegations against the BJP on various issues.
“It is an alliance of corrupt political parties. They don’t have a prime minister face. They don’t have any agenda. But in the BJP, we have an able and visionary leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are going forward with a clear vision. We are seeking votes in the name of development. We are asking people to ensure that the BJP achieves a hat-trick and continues to provide good governance,” he said.
The BJP chief also promised to develop the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency. “The BJP will develop the Mahabubabad Railway Station, allocate Kendriya Vidyalayas for the segment and also develop the Mahabubabad and Dornakal municipalities,” he said.
“In the last 10 years, the Modi government has sanctioned and built four crore houses for the poor. We are going to construct three crore more houses in the future. The Union government has provided free gas connections to 19 crore households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,” he said while appealing to the people to vote for the BJP Mahabubabad candidate A Seetaram Naik.
‘BRS deceived TG, its people’
Addressing another public meeting held in Kothagudem in support of the party’s Khammam candidate Tandra Vinod Rao, Nadda asserted that a strong government would be again formed at the Centre under the leadership of Modi.
He expressed confidence that both Vinod Rao and Seetaram Naik will win their respective seats with a huge majority.
Targetng the BRS, he said: “During their 10-year rule, the BRS indulged in corruption and perpetrated many scams. KCR’s daughter Kavitha was jailed in Delhi liquor scam.”
Criticising the Congress, he said: “The Congress government failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana. Now, we are seeing its inefficiency. The BJP under the leadership of Modi has placed the country on the path of progress.”
Highlighting the Centre’s contribution to Telangana, he said: “Under the smart city programme, the Centre has allocated funds worth ` 2,500 crore to Warangal, Karimnagar and Siddipet.”
‘Country safe under Modi’
Later in the evening, Nadda also held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri segment. Addressing the gathering, he said: “The Lok Sabha elections will help the BJP realise the Viksit Bharat vision under Modi’s guidance.”
Stating that the country is safe under the leadership of Modi, he said: “Soldiers stationed at the borders were ordered not to retaliate unless instructions came from New Delhi. But Modi, the day he took oath as the prime minister, declared that if shots are fired anywhere on the border, firing should not stop till the place is cleared.”