‘Agitated Congress posting fake videos of Shah,' says Nadda

MAHABUBABAD/KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Describing the Congress-led INDIA bloc as an alliance of corrupt parties, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the grand old party indulges in vote bank politics while the saffron party works for development of the nation.

“The Congress has become so agitated that it is posting fabricated videos of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on social media to mislead the public,” he said.

Nadda addressed a series of meetings and roadshows in the state on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting at the NTR Stadium in Mahabubabad, he hit back at the INDIA bloc for making baseless allegations against the BJP on various issues.

“It is an alliance of corrupt political parties. They don’t have a prime minister face. They don’t have any agenda. But in the BJP, we have an able and visionary leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are going forward with a clear vision. We are seeking votes in the name of development. We are asking people to ensure that the BJP achieves a hat-trick and continues to provide good governance,” he said.