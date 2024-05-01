'Modi failed to fulfil promises, think before you vote,' says CM Siddaramaiah to voters

Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into people’s accounts by bringing back black money from foreign banks, and also boasted of creating 2 crore jobs every year, but he did nothing,” said Siddaramaiah.

Recently, the Axis My India survey predicted 210 seats for the BJP, and immediately after the numbers were out on social media, the BJP got it deleted, he added.

Responding to Modi’s allegations that the state government did not have funds for developmental works, the CM said his government had set aside Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes and Rs 82,000 crore has been seat aside for developmental work.