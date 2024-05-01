'Modi failed to fulfil promises, think before you vote,' says CM Siddaramaiah to voters

BELAGAVI: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking people for a ride with his lies in the past 10 years of his term in office, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned voters to exercise their franchise carefully in the Lok Sabha election, and vote for the party which will ensure the welfare of the poor, farmers, Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes and women.
Addressing a Congress rally in Gokak on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said Modi, who has been in power since 2014, didn’t try to shape the country’s future. “So the votes which you (people) cast in the coming polls will decide the country’s future,’’ he added.
“Did Modi fulfil the promises he made before he assumed office as Prime Minister? Former PM Manmohan Singh brought in the Food Security Act, and laws pertaining to the Right to Work, Right to Education, etc. It wouldn’t have been possible for us (Congress) to give rice to the poor if PM Singh had not brought in such Acts.
Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into people’s accounts by bringing back black money from foreign banks, and also boasted of creating 2 crore jobs every year, but he did nothing,” said Siddaramaiah.
Recently, the Axis My India survey predicted 210 seats for the BJP, and immediately after the numbers were out on social media, the BJP got it deleted, he added.
Responding to Modi’s allegations that the state government did not have funds for developmental works, the CM said his government had set aside Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes and Rs 82,000 crore has been seat aside for developmental work.