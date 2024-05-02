‘Modi, Shah, Nadda helped Prajwal flee country,’ says Supriya Shrinate

BENGALURU: AICC media and communication chief Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday urged the BJP to apologise to the women of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had helped Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna flee the country hours before the Karnataka government set up the SIT to probe the alleged sex scandal against him.
The BJP leadership backed Prajwal as the NDA candidate despite knowing he had allegedly sexually exploited hundreds of women, she said.
Addressing a press conference, Shrinate said the National Commission for Women, which had issued notices to rival party leaders in other cases, should write to the trio if it is courageous enough to do so.
She questioned how the accused had left the country within a few hours of knowing that the SIT would be formed. “Home Minister Amit Shah knows when Priyanka Gandhi is going to see her daughter. But he doesn’t know that such an accused person can escape? PM Modi already knew about the evil deeds done by Prajwal because BJP leader Devaraje Gowda had sent an email to Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah in December 2023,” she charged.
“Despite knowing all this, Modi held Prajwal’s hand at a public meeting in Mysuru... Prajwal Revanna, who has committed a monstrous act, is a member of the ‘Modi parivar’,” she thundered. “It is shocking to see what he has done as he had filmed himself committing the act on thousands of women. This is not a sex scandal but the country’s biggest rape case,” she said.
She rejected allegations that Prajwal’s driver had shared the pen drive containing sleazy videos with Congress leaders.