‘Modi, Shah, Nadda helped Prajwal flee country,’ says Supriya Shrinate

BENGALURU: AICC media and communication chief Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday urged the BJP to apologise to the women of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had helped Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna flee the country hours before the Karnataka government set up the SIT to probe the alleged sex scandal against him.

The BJP leadership backed Prajwal as the NDA candidate despite knowing he had allegedly sexually exploited hundreds of women, she said.