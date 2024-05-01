Prajwal Revanna sex assault probe: No question of protecting anyone, says Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said there is no question of protecting anyone including Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over an alleged sex scandal involving him and that action has been initiated in accordance with law by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

He was reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Tuesday wanting to know why the Congress government in Karnataka did not take any action against Prajwal Revanna.

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of H D Deve Gowda's elder son H D Revanna, who is an MLA and a former Minister.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on Friday.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan recently, following which the state government constituted an SIT to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP.

SIT on Tuesday issued notice to Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna, who have been booked for alleged sexual harassment, at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on April 28 based on a complaint by a woman who worked in their house, directing them to appear for investigation.