‘Our guarantees, nyays are the Brahmastra to defeat BJP,’ says Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the five guarantees of the Karnataka government and the five nyays and 25 guarantees promised by the Congress at the all-India level will be the ‘Brahmastra’ to defeat the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, Kharge said that the Congress manifesto has frustrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it has assured the people of the country “everything possible for the country’s prosperity.”