‘Our guarantees, nyays are the Brahmastra to defeat BJP,’ says Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the five guarantees of the Karnataka government and the five nyays and 25 guarantees promised by the Congress at the all-India level will be the ‘Brahmastra’ to defeat the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing an election meeting at Jewargi in Kalaburagi district, Kharge said that the Congress manifesto has frustrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it has assured the people of the country “everything possible for the country’s prosperity.”
“Because of this, Modi has started abusing me, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. He has started giving assurances that are not possible to implement. He has failed to implement the assurances given in 2014 and 2019. At that time, he had assured to provide Rs 15 lakh to every citizen from the black money deposited allegedly by Congress leaders, double farmers’ income, and generate 2 crore jobs annually. Modi has proved that ‘Modi is a Sullina Saradar’,” Kharge alleged.
He claimed that it was the late Dharman Singh and himself of the Congress who were instrumental in amending Article 371J of the Constitution, which provided special status to districts in North Karnataka.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the Modi government has done injustice to Karnataka by delaying the announcement of drought relief compensation. “We have to approach the Supreme Court to get drought relief compensation. Now, the Centre has released a meager amount as compensation. Karnataka has brought it to the notice of the apex court,” the CM said. Siddaramaiah said that Modi is causing hatred among different castes and communities by making false allegations against the Congress.