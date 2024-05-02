PM Modi campaigned for a mass rapist, says Rahul Gandhi; seeks his apology

SHIVAMOGGA: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to every woman of the country for seeking votes for the NDA candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, whom he referred to as a “mass rapist”.

Repeatedly calling Prajwal a “mass rapist”, Rahul accused the incumbent Hassan MP of raping 400 women. He also alleged that the BJP’s top leadership, including PM Modi, despite knowing the crimes committed by Prajwal, went ahead and forged an alliance with the JDS for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Allamaprabhu Maidan in Shivamogga on Thursday, Rahul said that Prajwal raped 400 women and filmed the crime. “It is not a sex scandal, but mass rape. On the stage, Modi supported the mass rapist. Modi told Karnataka that if the people vote for the mass rapist, it will help him.

Every woman in Karnataka should know that when the PM was asking for your votes, he already knew the crimes Prajwal committed. Every BJP leader already knew that Prajwal was a mass rapist and still, they supported him and forged an alliance with the JDS.

The PM should apologise to every woman in the country that he brought a mass rapist on the stage and sought your support for him. The PM has insulted every woman in the country. Therefore, Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and every BJP leader should seek apology from women… mothers and sisters with folded hands and bowing their heads down,” Rahul charged.