Revanna sexual assault case: HD Kumaraswamy had prior knowledge of pen drive, says DK Suresh

YADGIR/BENGALURU: Slamming JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders, KPCC president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said if they have respect towards women, let them stand with the victims who are in distress now. His brother MP DK Suresh alleged that Kumaraswamy knew about the existence of the pen drive.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday, Shivakumar said if these leaders respect women, they should have gone to the victim’s house and extended their support.