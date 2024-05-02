Karnataka

Revanna sexual assault case: HD Kumaraswamy had prior knowledge of pen drive, says DK Suresh

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also said on Wednesday that if these leaders respect women, they should have gone to the victim’s house and extended their support.
MP DK Suresh. Express| Shashidhar Byrappa
Express News Service

YADGIR/BENGALURU: Slamming JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders, KPCC president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said if they have respect towards women, let them stand with the victims who are in distress now. His brother MP DK Suresh alleged that Kumaraswamy knew about the existence of the pen drive.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday, Shivakumar said if these leaders respect women, they should have gone to the victim’s house and extended their support.

On the allegation made by Kumaraswamy that Shivakumar had prior knowledge about the pen drive, Shivakumar said their party spokespersons informed about Hassan BJP leader Devarajegowda meeting with Kumaraswamy. Devarajegowda had also informed about this to BJP leaders earlier. When asked about Suraj Revanna meeting Shivakumar, DKS said it’s better to ask Suraj about their meeting.

In Bengaluru, Suresh too alleged that Kumaraswamy knew about the pen drive. He said if they had known about the pendrive, they would have released it much before polls. “Kumaraswamy is now trying to put the blame on the Congress. It is not important that Kumaraswamy is making the allegation, what is important is to give justice to those victims. There is a need to give protection to the victims,” he said.

