'Set up district anti-ragging panels': UGC to states

The district-level committee must also hold preparatory meetings during the summer vacation to take stock of the preparedness of each institution and their compliance with the anti-ragging regulations and plan for awareness campaigns for the new academic year in English, Hindi and local languages.

UGC noted that examinations such as NEET, JEE and other competitive tests cause increased stress among students. There is no stress management mechanism available to cope with this. “A team of good counsellors with expertise in yoga, meditation and psychology who can read stressful minds to tackle such problematic cases need to be available. Therefore, a full-time counsellor, Yoga, or Meditation instructor may be appointed,” read the directive.

According to a recently released report, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) revealed that Bengaluru Urban district has the highest density of colleges in the country (1,106) and the state has a total of 4,430 colleges, securing the third position after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, implementing anti-ragging regulations is utmost necessary. However many college and university websites lacked phone numbers of nodal officers with limited information on anti-ragging. On some the helpline number too was incomplete.

Students in distress due to ragging can call the National anti-ragging helpline number 1800-180-5522.